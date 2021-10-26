Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Earnings results for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace has generated $0.43 earnings per share over the last year ($0.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.3. Earnings for Dynatrace are expected to grow by 32.56% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.57 per share. Dynatrace has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Dynatrace will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723986”.

Analyst Opinion on Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

According to the issued ratings of 20 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Dynatrace stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for DT. The average twelve-month price target for Dynatrace is $69.53 with a high price target of $90.00 and a low price target of $50.00.

Dynatrace has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.53, Dynatrace has a forecasted downside of 10.6% from its current price of $77.81. Dynatrace has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace does not currently pay a dividend. Dynatrace does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

In the past three months, Dynatrace insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,399,602.00 in company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of Dynatrace is held by insiders. 93.01% of the stock of Dynatrace is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)



Earnings for Dynatrace are expected to grow by 32.56% in the coming year, from $0.43 to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Dynatrace is 299.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Dynatrace is 299.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. Dynatrace has a PEG Ratio of 22.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dynatrace has a P/B Ratio of 19.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

