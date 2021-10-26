Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Earnings results for Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year ($5.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.0. Earnings for Dynex Capital are expected to grow by 0.53% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.91 per share. Dynex Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Dynex Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Dynex Capital stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for DX. The average twelve-month price target for Dynex Capital is $18.67 with a high price target of $19.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

Dynex Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.67, Dynex Capital has a forecasted upside of 5.0% from its current price of $17.77. Dynex Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Dynex Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dynex Capital is 80.41%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Dynex Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 81.68% in the coming year. This indicates that Dynex Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

In the past three months, Dynex Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.76% of the stock of Dynex Capital is held by insiders. 46.72% of the stock of Dynex Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX



Earnings for Dynex Capital are expected to grow by 0.53% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Dynex Capital is 2.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Dynex Capital is 2.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.95. Dynex Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

