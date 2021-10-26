Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Earnings results for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business earned $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year ($18.75 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.3. Earnings for eBay are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.75 per share. eBay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. eBay will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

According to the issued ratings of 23 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for eBay stock is Hold based on the current 13 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for EBAY. The average twelve-month price target for eBay is $74.27 with a high price target of $85.00 and a low price target of $63.00.

eBay has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 13 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $74.27, eBay has a forecasted downside of 7.8% from its current price of $80.57. eBay has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. eBay has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of eBay is 24.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, eBay will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.20% next year. This indicates that eBay will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

In the past three months, eBay insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,892,419.00 in company stock. Only 0.21% of the stock of eBay is held by insiders. 90.78% of the stock of eBay is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY



Earnings for eBay are expected to grow by 15.74% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.75 per share. The P/E ratio of eBay is 4.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of eBay is 4.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.00. eBay has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. eBay has a P/B Ratio of 15.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

