Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Earnings results for Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year ($1.74 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6. Earnings for Echo Global Logistics are expected to decrease by -12.08% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.11 per share. Echo Global Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

According to the issued ratings of 10 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Echo Global Logistics stock is Hold based on the current 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for ECHO. The average twelve-month price target for Echo Global Logistics is $41.11 with a high price target of $48.30 and a low price target of $30.00.

Echo Global Logistics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 1 buy rating, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.11, Echo Global Logistics has a forecasted downside of 14.5% from its current price of $48.09. Echo Global Logistics has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics does not currently pay a dividend. Echo Global Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

In the past three months, Echo Global Logistics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Echo Global Logistics is held by insiders. 91.02% of the stock of Echo Global Logistics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO



Earnings for Echo Global Logistics are expected to decrease by -12.08% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Echo Global Logistics is 27.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Echo Global Logistics is 27.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Echo Global Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 3.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

