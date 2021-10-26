Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Earnings results for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business earned $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($2.33 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.3. Earnings for Edwards Lifesciences are expected to grow by 13.72% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.57 per share. Edwards Lifesciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Edwards Lifesciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 201-612-7415 with passcode “13723199”.

Analyst Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

According to the issued ratings of 18 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences stock is Buy based on the current 6 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for EW. The average twelve-month price target for Edwards Lifesciences is $118.44 with a high price target of $135.00 and a low price target of $85.00.

on EW

Edwards Lifesciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $118.44, Edwards Lifesciences has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $117.30. Edwards Lifesciences has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences does not currently pay a dividend. Edwards Lifesciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

In the past three months, Edwards Lifesciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,315,019.00 in company stock. Only 1.35% of the stock of Edwards Lifesciences is held by insiders. 80.13% of the stock of Edwards Lifesciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW



Earnings for Edwards Lifesciences are expected to grow by 13.72% in the coming year, from $2.26 to $2.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Edwards Lifesciences is 50.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Edwards Lifesciences is 50.34, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a PEG Ratio of 3.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Edwards Lifesciences has a P/B Ratio of 15.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

