Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Earnings results for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company earned $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions has generated $0.96 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Earnings for Element Solutions are expected to grow by 10.14% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.52 per share. Element Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Element Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Element Solutions stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for ESI. The average twelve-month price target for Element Solutions is $16.75 with a high price target of $29.00 and a low price target of $2.50.

Element Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.75, Element Solutions has a forecasted downside of 25.9% from its current price of $22.60. Element Solutions has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions pays a meaningful dividend of 1.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Element Solutions has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Element Solutions is 25.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Element Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.79% next year. This indicates that Element Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

In the past three months, Element Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.90% of the stock of Element Solutions is held by insiders. 90.35% of the stock of Element Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI



Earnings for Element Solutions are expected to grow by 10.14% in the coming year, from $1.38 to $1.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Element Solutions is 24.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Element Solutions is 24.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.48. Element Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 0.74. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Element Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

