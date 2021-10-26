Will earnings report, end it’s winning streak? Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Earnings results for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Empire State Realty Trust has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year (($0.06) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Empire State Realty Trust are expected to grow by 24.19% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.77 per share. Empire State Realty Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Empire State Realty Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723868”.

Analyst Opinion on Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Empire State Realty Trust stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for ESRT. The average twelve-month price target for Empire State Realty Trust is $13.10 with a high price target of $16.00 and a low price target of $10.00.

on ESRT’s analyst rating history

Empire State Realty Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.10, Empire State Realty Trust has a forecasted upside of 23.8% from its current price of $10.58. Empire State Realty Trust has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

Empire State Realty Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 1.31%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Empire State Realty Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is 22.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Empire State Realty Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.18% next year. This indicates that Empire State Realty Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT)

In the past three months, Empire State Realty Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 13.10% of the stock of Empire State Realty Trust is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 80.68% of the stock of Empire State Realty Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT



Earnings for Empire State Realty Trust are expected to grow by 24.19% in the coming year, from $0.62 to $0.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Empire State Realty Trust is -176.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Empire State Realty Trust has a PEG Ratio of 2.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Empire State Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

