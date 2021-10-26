Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Earnings results for Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health last released its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Its revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has generated $2.89 earnings per share over the last year ($3.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Earnings for Encompass Health are expected to grow by 4.74% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.64 per share. Encompass Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Encompass Health will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Encompass Health stock is Buy based on the current 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for EHC. The average twelve-month price target for Encompass Health is $98.11 with a high price target of $110.00 and a low price target of $88.00.

Encompass Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.11, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.11, Encompass Health has a forecasted upside of 43.5% from its current price of $68.38. Encompass Health has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health pays a meaningful dividend of 1.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Encompass Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Encompass Health is 38.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Encompass Health will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.14% next year. This indicates that Encompass Health will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

In the past three months, Encompass Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Encompass Health is held by insiders. 90.64% of the stock of Encompass Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC



Earnings for Encompass Health are expected to grow by 4.74% in the coming year, from $4.43 to $4.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Encompass Health is 17.81, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Encompass Health is 17.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.16. Encompass Health has a PEG Ratio of 0.99. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Encompass Health has a P/B Ratio of 3.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

