How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for ENI (NYSE:E)

Earnings results for ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm earned $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI has generated ($0.48) earnings per share over the last year (($0.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for ENI are expected to grow by 26.29% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.69 per share. ENI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ENI (NYSE:E)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for ENI stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for E. The average twelve-month price target for ENI is $43.00 with a high price target of $70.00 and a low price target of $16.00.

on E

ENI has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ENI (NYSE:E)

ENI is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. ENI has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, ENI will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.79% next year. This indicates that ENI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ENI (NYSE:E)

In the past three months, ENI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of ENI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ENI (NYSE:E



Earnings for ENI are expected to grow by 26.29% in the coming year, from $2.13 to $2.69 per share. The P/E ratio of ENI is -317.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of ENI is -317.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ENI has a PEG Ratio of 0.56. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. ENI has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

