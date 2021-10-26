Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Earnings results for EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT last released its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year (($5.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for EQT are expected to grow by 162.50% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $1.26 per share. EQT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. EQT will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on EQT (NYSE:EQT)

According to the issued ratings of 15 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for EQT stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for EQT. The average twelve-month price target for EQT is $25.15 with a high price target of $35.00 and a low price target of $16.00.

EQT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.87, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.15, EQT has a forecasted upside of 11.7% from its current price of $22.51. EQT has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT does not currently pay a dividend. EQT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, EQT will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.52% next year. This indicates that EQT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EQT (NYSE:EQT)

In the past three months, EQT insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $499,240.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of EQT is held by insiders. 97.58% of the stock of EQT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EQT (NYSE:EQT



Earnings for EQT are expected to grow by 162.50% in the coming year, from $0.48 to $1.26 per share. The P/E ratio of EQT is -4.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EQT is -4.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EQT has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. EQT has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

