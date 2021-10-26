, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Earnings results for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Equity Commonwealth will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Equity Commonwealth stock is Sell based on the current 1 sell rating for EQC. The average twelve-month price target for Equity Commonwealth is $28.00 with a high price target of $28.00 and a low price target of $28.00.

on EQC’s analyst rating history

Equity Commonwealth has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.00, Equity Commonwealth has a forecasted upside of 5.8% from its current price of $26.47. Equity Commonwealth has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Equity Commonwealth does not currently pay a dividend. Equity Commonwealth does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

In the past three months, Equity Commonwealth insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Equity Commonwealth is held by insiders. 97.13% of the stock of Equity Commonwealth is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC



Earnings for Equity Commonwealth are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.06) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Equity Commonwealth is -155.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Equity Commonwealth is -155.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Equity Commonwealth has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here