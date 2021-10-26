Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Earnings results for Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors last posted its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm earned $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($2.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Earnings for Ethan Allen Interiors are expected to grow by 4.87% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.80 per share. Ethan Allen Interiors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Ethan Allen Interiors will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Dividend Strength: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ethan Allen Interiors does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 42.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ethan Allen Interiors will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.71% next year. This indicates that Ethan Allen Interiors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD)

In the past three months, Ethan Allen Interiors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.30% of the stock of Ethan Allen Interiors is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.99% of the stock of Ethan Allen Interiors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD



The P/E ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 10.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Ethan Allen Interiors is 10.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Ethan Allen Interiors has a P/B Ratio of 1.76. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

