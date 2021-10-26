Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Earnings results for Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $692.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Evercore has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year ($12.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for Evercore are expected to decrease by -3.46% in the coming year, from $12.73 to $12.29 per share. Evercore has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Evercore will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2485748”.

Analyst Opinion on Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Evercore stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for EVR. The average twelve-month price target for Evercore is $139.67 with a high price target of $168.00 and a low price target of $105.00.

Evercore has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. Evercore has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

Evercore pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Evercore has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Evercore is 28.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Evercore will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.13% next year. This indicates that Evercore will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Evercore (NYSE:EVR)

In the past three months, Evercore insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $97,678.00 in company stock. 10.06% of the stock of Evercore is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 89.24% of the stock of Evercore is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Evercore (NYSE:EVR)



Earnings for Evercore are expected to decrease by -3.46% in the coming year, from $12.73 to $12.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Evercore is 12.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Evercore is 12.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Evercore has a P/B Ratio of 4.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

