Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Earnings results for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group has generated $7.46 earnings per share over the last year ($33.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Earnings for Everest Re Group are expected to decrease by -4.10% in the coming year, from $34.15 to $32.75 per share. Everest Re Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Everest Re Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Everest Re Group stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for RE. The average twelve-month price target for Everest Re Group is $292.17 with a high price target of $330.00 and a low price target of $235.00.

on RE’s analyst rating history

Everest Re Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $292.17, Everest Re Group has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $282.64. Everest Re Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.21%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Everest Re Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Everest Re Group is 83.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Everest Re Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.93% next year. This indicates that Everest Re Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

In the past three months, Everest Re Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Everest Re Group is held by insiders. 94.06% of the stock of Everest Re Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE



Earnings for Everest Re Group are expected to decrease by -4.10% in the coming year, from $34.15 to $32.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 8.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Everest Re Group is 8.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Everest Re Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here