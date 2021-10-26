Nothing seems to bother EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

Earnings results for EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm earned $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.58 million. EVERTEC has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year ($2.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.4. Earnings for EVERTEC are expected to grow by 6.15% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.59 per share. EVERTEC has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. EVERTEC will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10161307”.

Analyst Opinion on EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for EVERTEC stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for EVTC. The average twelve-month price target for EVERTEC is $45.00 with a high price target of $51.00 and a low price target of $36.00.

EVERTEC has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. EVERTEC has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. EVERTEC does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of EVERTEC is 10.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, EVERTEC will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.72% next year. This indicates that EVERTEC will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

In the past three months, EVERTEC insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $658,491.00 in company stock. Only 0.68% of the stock of EVERTEC is held by insiders. 80.08% of the stock of EVERTEC is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)



Earnings for EVERTEC are expected to grow by 6.15% in the coming year, from $2.44 to $2.59 per share. The P/E ratio of EVERTEC is 22.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of EVERTEC is 22.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.71. EVERTEC has a P/B Ratio of 9.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

