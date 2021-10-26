Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Earnings results for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company earned $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Its revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has generated $5.28 earnings per share over the last year ($4.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.9. Earnings for Extra Space Storage are expected to grow by 7.31% in the coming year, from $6.57 to $7.05 per share. Extra Space Storage has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Extra Space Storage will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3194845”.

Analyst Opinion on Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Extra Space Storage stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for EXR. The average twelve-month price target for Extra Space Storage is $174.77 with a high price target of $198.00 and a low price target of $125.00.

Extra Space Storage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.54, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $174.77, Extra Space Storage has a forecasted downside of 7.3% from its current price of $188.47. Extra Space Storage has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage pays a meaningful dividend of 2.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Extra Space Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Extra Space Storage is 94.70%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Extra Space Storage will have a dividend payout ratio of 70.92% next year. This indicates that Extra Space Storage will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

In the past three months, Extra Space Storage insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,005,554.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Extra Space Storage is held by insiders. 96.43% of the stock of Extra Space Storage is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR



The P/E ratio of Extra Space Storage is 38.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Extra Space Storage is 38.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Extra Space Storage has a PEG Ratio of 3.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Extra Space Storage has a P/B Ratio of 8.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

