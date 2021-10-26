Wall street estimates Earnings report Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Earnings results for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year ($1.84 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Earnings for Farmers National Banc are expected to decrease by -15.46% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $1.75 per share. Farmers National Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Farmers National Banc stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for FMNB. The average twelve-month price target for Farmers National Banc is $17.25 with a high price target of $18.00 and a low price target of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.25, Farmers National Banc has a forecasted upside of 1.1% from its current price of $17.06. Farmers National Banc has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc pays a meaningful dividend of 2.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Farmers National Banc has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Farmers National Banc is 28.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Farmers National Banc will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.14% next year. This indicates that Farmers National Banc will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

In the past three months, Farmers National Banc insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $257,212.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.86% of the stock of Farmers National Banc is held by insiders. 41.26% of the stock of Farmers National Banc is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB



Earnings for Farmers National Banc are expected to decrease by -15.46% in the coming year, from $2.07 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Farmers National Banc is 9.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Farmers National Banc is 9.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Farmers National Banc has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

