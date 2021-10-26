Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

Earnings results for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company earned $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year ($1.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.5. Earnings for FARO Technologies are expected to grow by 207.81% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $1.97 per share. FARO Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for FARO Technologies stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for FARO. The average twelve-month price target for FARO Technologies is $97.00 with a high price target of $117.00 and a low price target of $77.00.

on FARO’s analyst rating history

FARO Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $97.00, FARO Technologies has a forecasted upside of 37.6% from its current price of $70.47. FARO Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. FARO Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

In the past three months, FARO Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of FARO Technologies is held by insiders. 97.23% of the stock of FARO Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO



Earnings for FARO Technologies are expected to grow by 207.81% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of FARO Technologies is 63.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of FARO Technologies is 63.49, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.05. FARO Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here