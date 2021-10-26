Earnings and Growth Analysis : Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Earnings results for Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $17.90 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

like Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock more than the stock of other Finance companies. 68.12% of gave Fidelity D & D Bancorp an outperform vote while finance companies recieve an average of 62.78% outperform votes by .

Dividend Strength: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has been increasing its dividend for 7 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

In the past three months, Fidelity D & D Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 21.00% of the stock of Fidelity D & D Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 13.06% of the stock of Fidelity D & D Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)



The P/E ratio of Fidelity D & D Bancorp is 11.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Fidelity D & D Bancorp is 11.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.50. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

