Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Earnings results for First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. First Financial has generated $3.93 earnings per share over the last year ($4.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Earnings for First Financial are expected to decrease by -7.93% in the coming year, from $4.29 to $3.95 per share. First Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Dividend Strength: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 2.47%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Financial is 26.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.84% next year. This indicates that First Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

In the past three months, First Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.97% of the stock of First Financial is held by insiders. 64.59% of the stock of First Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF



First Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

