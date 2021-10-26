First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Target Raised by Truist to $64.00

First Industrial Realty Trust stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. First Industrial Realty Trust stock Target Raised by Truist on 10/25/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $64.00. The analysts previously had $58.00 target price. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust traded up $0.04 on friday, reaching $58.34. 146322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738507. On friday, Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust closed at $58.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $59.18. While on yearly highs and lows, First Industrial Realty Trust today has traded high as $58.59 and has touched $57.94 on the downward trend.

First Industrial Realty Trust Earnings and What to expect:

First Industrial Realty Trust last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. Its revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year ($1.81 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.3. Earnings for First Industrial Realty Trust are expected to grow by 7.77% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.08 per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 32.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.23. The P/E ratio of First Industrial Realty Trust is 32.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.79. First Industrial Realty Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$58.09 And 5 day price change is $1.51 (2.65%) with average volume for 5 day average is 478,801. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $55.18 and 20 day price change is $5.98 (11.37%) and average 20 day moving volume is 615,455. 50 day moving average is $54.91 and 50 day price change is $3.48 ( 6.31%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 913,746. 200 day moving average is $50.11 and 200 day price change is $16.89 (40.50%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,002,221.

Other owners latest trading in First Industrial Realty Trust :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 7,867 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.00% owners of First Industrial Realty Trust

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. were 1,290,510 which equates to market value of $67.21M and appx 0.00% owners of First Industrial Realty Trust

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 144,039 which equates to market value of $7.50M and appx 0.00% owners of First Industrial Realty Trust

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 97.37% for First Industrial Realty Trust

