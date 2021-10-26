Must-See Earnings Estimates First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Earnings results for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $17.52 million during the quarter. First Northwest Bancorp has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year ($1.47 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Earnings for First Northwest Bancorp are expected to grow by 3.77% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.10 per share. First Northwest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for First Northwest Bancorp stock is Hold based on the current 1 hold rating for FNWB. The average twelve-month price target for First Northwest Bancorp is $20.00 with a high price target of $20.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

on FNWB’s analyst rating history

First Northwest Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, First Northwest Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 15.2% from its current price of $17.36. First Northwest Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. First Northwest Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of First Northwest Bancorp is 21.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, First Northwest Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.82% next year. This indicates that First Northwest Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

In the past three months, First Northwest Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,948.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of First Northwest Bancorp is held by insiders. 51.59% of the stock of First Northwest Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB



Earnings for First Northwest Bancorp are expected to grow by 3.77% in the coming year, from $1.06 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of First Northwest Bancorp is 11.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of First Northwest Bancorp is 11.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. First Northwest Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here