FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $105.00

FirstCash stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. FirstCash stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $105.00. The analysts previously had $95.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of FirstCash traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $93.85. 4090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132818. On Monday, Shares of FirstCash closed at $93.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47.FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $93.90. While on yearly highs and lows, FirstCash today has traded high as $93.90 and has touched $93.30 on the downward trend.

FirstCash Earnings and What to expect:

FirstCash last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 19th, 2021. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm earned $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. Its revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. FirstCash has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year ($2.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Earnings for FirstCash are expected to grow by 14.89% in the coming year, from $3.29 to $3.78 per share. FirstCash has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 27th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of FirstCash is 35.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.27. The P/E ratio of FirstCash is 35.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.18. FirstCash has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$90.84 And 5 day price change is $5.93 (6.77%) with average volume for 5 day average is 126,820. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $87.68 and 20 day price change is $4.40 (4.94%) and average 20 day moving volume is 111,960. 50 day moving average is $86.88 and 50 day price change is $10.49 ( 12.64%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 137,540. 200 day moving average is $75.47 and 200 day price change is $31.20 (50.11%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 205,445.

Other owners latest trading in FirstCash :

On 10/25/2021 shares held by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC were 2,405 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of FirstCash

On 10/25/2021 shares held by New York State Teachers Retirement System were 53,978 which equates to market value of $4.72M and appx 0.00% owners of FirstCash

On 10/22/2021 shares held by Strs Ohio were 1,400 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of FirstCash

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.69% for FirstCash

