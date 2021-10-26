How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Earnings results for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year ($1.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.1. Earnings for Fiserv are expected to grow by 16.01% in the coming year, from $5.56 to $6.45 per share. Fiserv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Fiserv will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 203-369-3910 with passcode “1027”.

Analyst Opinion on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

According to the issued ratings of 18 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Fiserv stock is Buy based on the current 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for FISV. The average twelve-month price target for Fiserv is $131.40 with a high price target of $153.00 and a low price target of $116.00.

Fiserv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.72, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $131.40, Fiserv has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $111.11. Fiserv has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv does not currently pay a dividend. Fiserv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

In the past three months, Fiserv insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,146,700.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Fiserv is held by insiders. 89.87% of the stock of Fiserv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV



Earnings for Fiserv are expected to grow by 16.01% in the coming year, from $5.56 to $6.45 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 66.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 66.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 26.71. Fiserv has a PEG Ratio of 1.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fiserv has a P/B Ratio of 2.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

