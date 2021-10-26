Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Earnings results for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $435 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp has generated $9.52 earnings per share over the last year ($12.25 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. Earnings for Flagstar Bancorp are expected to decrease by -40.49% in the coming year, from $9.78 to $5.82 per share. Flagstar Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Flagstar Bancorp stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for FBC. The average twelve-month price target for Flagstar Bancorp is $56.40 with a high price target of $76.00 and a low price target of $46.00.

on FBC’s analyst rating history

Flagstar Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $56.40, Flagstar Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 2.1% from its current price of $55.26. Flagstar Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp has a dividend yield of 0.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flagstar Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flagstar Bancorp is 2.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flagstar Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.12% next year. This indicates that Flagstar Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

In the past three months, Flagstar Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Flagstar Bancorp is held by insiders. 93.20% of the stock of Flagstar Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC



Earnings for Flagstar Bancorp are expected to decrease by -40.49% in the coming year, from $9.78 to $5.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Flagstar Bancorp is 4.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Flagstar Bancorp is 4.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Flagstar Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

