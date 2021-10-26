Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Earnings results for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business earned $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Flex has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year ($1.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Earnings for Flex are expected to grow by 8.28% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $1.70 per share. Flex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Flex will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Analyst Opinion on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Flex stock is Buy based on the current 3 buy ratings for FLEX. The average twelve-month price target for Flex is $24.20 with a high price target of $31.00 and a low price target of $21.00.

Flex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.20, Flex has a forecasted upside of 27.8% from its current price of $18.94. Flex has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex does not currently pay a dividend. Flex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

In the past three months, Flex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,241,220.00 in company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Flex is held by insiders. 93.78% of the stock of Flex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX



The P/E ratio of Flex is 12.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Flex is 12.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.05. Flex has a PEG Ratio of 1.01. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Flex has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

