Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve last announced its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business earned $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.43 million. Flowserve has generated $1.74 earnings per share over the last year ($1.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.1. Earnings for Flowserve are expected to grow by 26.99% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $2.07 per share. Flowserve has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Flowserve will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Flowserve stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for FLS. The average twelve-month price target for Flowserve is $45.29 with a high price target of $48.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

Flowserve has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.29, Flowserve has a forecasted upside of 21.6% from its current price of $37.23. Flowserve has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Flowserve pays a meaningful dividend of 2.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Flowserve has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Flowserve is 45.98%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Flowserve will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.65% next year. This indicates that Flowserve will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Flowserve insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Flowserve is held by insiders. 94.67% of the stock of Flowserve is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Flowserve are expected to grow by 26.99% in the coming year, from $1.63 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 29.09, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Flowserve is 29.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. Flowserve has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Flowserve has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

