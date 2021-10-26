Will stock surge before Earnings results? Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Earnings results for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor last announced its earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business earned $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year ($0.85 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.8. Earnings for Ford Motor are expected to grow by 10.56% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.78 per share. Ford Motor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Ford Motor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7768099”.

Analyst Opinion on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

According to the issued ratings of 17 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Ford Motor stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for F. The average twelve-month price target for Ford Motor is $16.00 with a high price target of $20.00 and a low price target of $9.00.

Ford Motor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. Ford Motor has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor does not currently pay a dividend. Ford Motor does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Ford Motor will have a dividend payout ratio of 33.71% next year. This indicates that Ford Motor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

In the past three months, Ford Motor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $240,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Ford Motor is held by insiders. 50.86% of the stock of Ford Motor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)



Earnings for Ford Motor are expected to grow by 10.56% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Ford Motor is 18.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of Ford Motor is 18.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Ford Motor has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Ford Motor has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

