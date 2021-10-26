Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Earnings results for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company earned $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor has generated $1.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.01 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. Earnings for FormFactor are expected to grow by 23.39% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.53 per share. FormFactor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. FormFactor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:25 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5775795”.

Analyst Opinion on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

According to the issued ratings of 6 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for FormFactor stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for FORM. The average twelve-month price target for FormFactor is $52.29 with a high price target of $60.00 and a low price target of $42.00.

FormFactor has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor does not currently pay a dividend. FormFactor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

In the past three months, FormFactor insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.94% of the stock of FormFactor is held by insiders. 88.90% of the stock of FormFactor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for FormFactor are expected to grow by 23.39% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.53 per share. The P/E ratio of FormFactor is 37.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of FormFactor is 37.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.90. FormFactor has a P/B Ratio of 3.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

