Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Earnings results for Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company earned $492.80 million during the quarter. Forterra has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($1.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Forterra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Forterra stock is Hold based on the current 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for FRTA. The average twelve-month price target for Forterra is $21.00 with a high price target of $24.00 and a low price target of $18.00.

Forterra has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Forterra has a forecasted downside of 12.2% from its current price of $23.92. Forterra has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Forterra does not currently pay a dividend. Forterra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)

In the past three months, Forterra insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of Forterra is held by insiders. 93.38% of the stock of Forterra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA)



The P/E ratio of Forterra is 15.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Forterra is 15.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.70. Forterra has a P/B Ratio of 8.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

