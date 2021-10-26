Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Earnings results for Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $420.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.90 million. Forward Air has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.6. Earnings for Forward Air are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $3.92 to $4.76 per share. Forward Air has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Forward Air will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Forward Air stock is Buy based on the current 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for FWRD. The average twelve-month price target for Forward Air is $95.67 with a high price target of $125.00 and a low price target of $61.00.

on FWRD’s analyst rating history

Forward Air has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $95.67, Forward Air has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $92.38. Forward Air has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Forward Air has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Forward Air is 44.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Forward Air will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.65% next year. This indicates that Forward Air will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

In the past three months, Forward Air insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.39% of the stock of Forward Air is held by insiders. 97.24% of the stock of Forward Air is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD



Earnings for Forward Air are expected to grow by 21.43% in the coming year, from $3.92 to $4.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Forward Air is 47.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Forward Air is 47.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. Forward Air has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here