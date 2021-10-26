Earnings and Growth Analysis : Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Earnings results for Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business earned $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Fresh Del Monte Produce has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($2.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Fresh Del Monte Produce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Dividend Strength: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays a meaningful dividend of 1.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Fresh Del Monte Produce has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

In the past three months, Fresh Del Monte Produce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,804,008.00 in company stock. 30.20% of the stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 68.13% of the stock of Fresh Del Monte Produce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce is 14.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Fresh Del Monte Produce is 14.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 42.49. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

