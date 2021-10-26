Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Earnings results for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The company earned $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year ($6.14 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.7. Earnings for Garmin are expected to grow by 12.68% in the coming year, from $5.60 to $6.31 per share. Garmin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Garmin will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Garmin stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for GRMN. The average twelve-month price target for Garmin is $154.67 with a high price target of $198.00 and a low price target of $133.00.

Garmin has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Garmin has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Garmin is 52.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Garmin will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.47% next year. This indicates that Garmin will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

In the past three months, Garmin insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $450,207.00 in company stock. 21.39% of the stock of Garmin is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 51.64% of the stock of Garmin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN



Earnings for Garmin are expected to grow by 12.68% in the coming year, from $5.60 to $6.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Garmin is 26.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.41. The P/E ratio of Garmin is 26.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 42.18. Garmin has a PEG Ratio of 4.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Garmin has a P/B Ratio of 5.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

