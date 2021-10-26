, Will stock surge before Earnings results? GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

Earnings results for GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners last posted its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year ($1.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Earnings for GasLog Partners are expected to decrease by -4.32% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.33 per share. GasLog Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. GasLog Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

According to the issued ratings of 3 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for GasLog Partners stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for GLOP. The average twelve-month price target for GasLog Partners is $4.42 with a high price target of $6.50 and a low price target of $3.00.

GasLog Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.42, GasLog Partners has a forecasted downside of 19.4% from its current price of $5.48. GasLog Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners has a dividend yield of 0.77%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. GasLog Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of GasLog Partners is 3.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GasLog Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 3.01% next year. This indicates that GasLog Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

In the past three months, GasLog Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.29% of the stock of GasLog Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP



Earnings for GasLog Partners are expected to decrease by -4.32% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of GasLog Partners is 4.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of GasLog Partners is 4.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 45.82. GasLog Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.45. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

