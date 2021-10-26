Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Earnings results for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics last announced its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics has generated $11.00 earnings per share over the last year ($11.48 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. Earnings for General Dynamics are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $11.49 to $12.50 per share. General Dynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. General Dynamics will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for General Dynamics stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for GD. The average twelve-month price target for General Dynamics is $208.50 with a high price target of $243.00 and a low price target of $163.00.



General Dynamics has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics pays a meaningful dividend of 2.27%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. General Dynamics has been increasing its dividend for 30 years. The dividend payout ratio of General Dynamics is 43.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, General Dynamics will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.08% next year. This indicates that General Dynamics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

In the past three months, General Dynamics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of General Dynamics is held by insiders. 85.22% of the stock of General Dynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD



Earnings for General Dynamics are expected to grow by 8.79% in the coming year, from $11.49 to $12.50 per share. The P/E ratio of General Dynamics is 18.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.40. The P/E ratio of General Dynamics is 18.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 22.02. General Dynamics has a PEG Ratio of 2.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. General Dynamics has a P/B Ratio of 3.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

