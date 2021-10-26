Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Earnings results for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year ($8.64 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Earnings for General Motors are expected to grow by 8.06% in the coming year, from $6.20 to $6.70 per share. General Motors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. General Motors will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on General Motors (NYSE:GM)

According to the issued ratings of 19 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for General Motors stock is Buy based on the current 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 17 buy ratings for GM. The average twelve-month price target for General Motors is $70.53 with a high price target of $90.00 and a low price target of $51.00.

on GM

General Motors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.53, General Motors has a forecasted upside of 22.1% from its current price of $57.76. General Motors has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors does not currently pay a dividend. General Motors does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, General Motors will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.69% next year. This indicates that General Motors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM)

In the past three months, General Motors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of General Motors is held by insiders. 79.91% of the stock of General Motors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Motors (NYSE:GM



Earnings for General Motors are expected to grow by 8.06% in the coming year, from $6.20 to $6.70 per share. The P/E ratio of General Motors is 6.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of General Motors is 6.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. General Motors has a PEG Ratio of 0.81. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. General Motors has a P/B Ratio of 1.68. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

