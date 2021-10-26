Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Earnings results for Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau last announced its earnings data on October 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.31. Gerdau has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year ($1.26 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.0. Earnings for Gerdau are expected to decrease by -39.69% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $0.79 per share. Gerdau has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

According to the issued ratings of 5 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Gerdau stock is Hold based on the current 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for GGBthe .

on GGB’s analyst rating history

Dividend Strength: Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.41%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Gerdau does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Gerdau is 111.11%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Gerdau will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.97% next year. This indicates that Gerdau will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

In the past three months, Gerdau insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Gerdau is held by insiders. Only 2.69% of the stock of Gerdau is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB



Earnings for Gerdau are expected to decrease by -39.69% in the coming year, from $1.31 to $0.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Gerdau is 3.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Gerdau is 3.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.47. Gerdau has a PEG Ratio of 0.22. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Gerdau has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here