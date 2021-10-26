Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Earnings results for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm earned $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year ($1.94 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.5. Earnings for Gibraltar Industries are expected to grow by 18.82% in the coming year, from $3.40 to $4.04 per share. Gibraltar Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Gibraltar Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Dividend Strength: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Gibraltar Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

In the past three months, Gibraltar Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Gibraltar Industries is held by insiders. 96.09% of the stock of Gibraltar Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK



The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 37.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Gibraltar Industries is 37.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 19.70. Gibraltar Industries has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

