Earnings and Growth Analysis : GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Earnings results for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company earned $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline has generated $2.98 earnings per share over the last year ($2.37 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Earnings for GlaxoSmithKline are expected to grow by 10.83% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.07 per share. GlaxoSmithKline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. GlaxoSmithKline will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

According to the issued ratings of 11 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for GlaxoSmithKline stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for GSKthe .

Dividend Strength: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.13%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. GlaxoSmithKline does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 68.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, GlaxoSmithKline will have a dividend payout ratio of 66.45% next year. This indicates that GlaxoSmithKline will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

In the past three months, GlaxoSmithKline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.00% of the stock of GlaxoSmithKline is held by insiders. Only 12.25% of the stock of GlaxoSmithKline is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK



Earnings for GlaxoSmithKline are expected to grow by 10.83% in the coming year, from $2.77 to $3.07 per share. The P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of GlaxoSmithKline is 16.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 33.19. GlaxoSmithKline has a PEG Ratio of 2.10. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. GlaxoSmithKline has a P/B Ratio of 4.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

