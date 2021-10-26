Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Earnings results for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance last released its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year ($0.36 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.3. Earnings for Goosehead Insurance are expected to grow by 125.00% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.81 per share. Goosehead Insurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Goosehead Insurance will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

According to the issued ratings of 8 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Goosehead Insurance stock is Hold based on the current 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for GSHD. The average twelve-month price target for Goosehead Insurance is $158.13 with a high price target of $181.00 and a low price target of $135.00.

Goosehead Insurance has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance does not currently pay a dividend. Goosehead Insurance does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

In the past three months, Goosehead Insurance insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $24,263,631.00 in company stock. 51.97% of the stock of Goosehead Insurance is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.67% of the stock of Goosehead Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD



Earnings for Goosehead Insurance are expected to grow by 125.00% in the coming year, from $0.36 to $0.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Goosehead Insurance is 443.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Goosehead Insurance is 443.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.96. Goosehead Insurance has a PEG Ratio of 12.32. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

