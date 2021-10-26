Nothing seems to bother Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Earnings results for Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. The business earned $20.16 million during the quarter. Graham has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.2. Graham has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Graham will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723731”.

Analyst Opinion on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Graham stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for GHM. The average twelve-month price target for Graham is $13.35 with a high price target of $13.35 and a low price target of $13.35.

Graham has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.35, Graham has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $12.89. Graham has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham pays a meaningful dividend of 3.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Graham has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Graham is 183.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable.

Insiders buying/selling: Graham (NYSE:GHM)

In the past three months, Graham insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.54% of the stock of Graham is held by insiders. 66.78% of the stock of Graham is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Graham (NYSE:GHM



The P/E ratio of Graham is 117.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Graham is 117.19, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.63. Graham has a PEG Ratio of 6.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Graham has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

