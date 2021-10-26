Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/26/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte traded down -$0.30 on Monday, reaching $49.67. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69451. Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were trading at $49.67 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05.Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $60.53. While on yearly highs and lows, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's today has traded high as $49.80 and has touched $49.36 on the downward trend.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Earnings and What to expect:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte last released its quarterly earnings data on July 27th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year ($1.34 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1. Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte are expected to grow by 38.55% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $3.63 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call..

Earnings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte are expected to grow by 38.55% in the coming year, from $2.62 to $3.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is 37.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.25. The P/E ratio of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte is 37.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 43.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a PEG Ratio of 6.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a P/B Ratio of 3.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $50.17 And 5 day price change is -$0.86 (-1.70%) with average volume for 5 day average is 49,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.97 and 20 day price change is $1.39 (2.88%) and average 20 day moving volume is 77,840. 50 day moving average is $48.54 and 50 day price change is $0.67 ( 1.37%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 61,928. 200 day moving average is $50.05 and 200 day price change is -$4.16 (-7.73%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 117,524.

Other owners latest trading in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte :

On 10/21/2021 shares held by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY were 41,727 which equates to market value of $1.96M and appx 0.10% owners of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

On 10/20/2021 shares held by Quaero Capital S.A. were 18,500 which equates to market value of $0.87M and appx 0.60% owners of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

On 10/18/2021 shares held by Samson Rock Capital LLP were 6,020 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.20% owners of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 9.12% for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

