Earnings and Growth Analysis : Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Earnings results for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Its revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Harley-Davidson has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year ($3.16 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for Harley-Davidson are expected to grow by 2.27% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.60 per share. Harley-Davidson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Harley-Davidson will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Analyst Opinion on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

According to the issued ratings of 14 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Harley-Davidson stock is Hold based on the current 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for HOG. The average twelve-month price target for Harley-Davidson is $48.33 with a high price target of $70.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $48.33, Harley-Davidson has a forecasted upside of 30.8% from its current price of $36.95. Harley-Davidson has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson pays a meaningful dividend of 1.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Harley-Davidson has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Harley-Davidson is 77.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Harley-Davidson will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.67% next year. This indicates that Harley-Davidson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

In the past three months, Harley-Davidson insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Harley-Davidson is held by insiders. 92.44% of the stock of Harley-Davidson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG



Earnings for Harley-Davidson are expected to grow by 2.27% in the coming year, from $3.52 to $3.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Harley-Davidson is 11.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Harley-Davidson is 11.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Harley-Davidson has a PEG Ratio of 0.43. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Harley-Davidson has a P/B Ratio of 3.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

