Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Earnings results for Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2021. The reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $249.99 million during the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Dividend Strength: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Haverty Furniture Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)

In the past three months, Haverty Furniture Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of Haverty Furniture Companies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A)



The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 7.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 7.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.09.

