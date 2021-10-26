Earnings and Growth Analysis : Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Earnings results for Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies last posted its earnings results on July 26th, 2021. The reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year ($4.59 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Earnings for Haverty Furniture Companies are expected to grow by 1.01% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $5.00 per share. Haverty Furniture Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Haverty Furniture Companies stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for HVT. The average twelve-month price target for Haverty Furniture Companies is $36.00 with a high price target of $36.00 and a low price target of $36.00.

Haverty Furniture Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Haverty Furniture Companies has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $33.89. Haverty Furniture Companies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 2.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Haverty Furniture Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 53.19%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Haverty Furniture Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.00% next year. This indicates that Haverty Furniture Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

In the past three months, Haverty Furniture Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.43% of the stock of Haverty Furniture Companies is held by insiders. 83.51% of the stock of Haverty Furniture Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT



Earnings for Haverty Furniture Companies are expected to grow by 1.01% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $5.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 7.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.43. The P/E ratio of Haverty Furniture Companies is 7.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 22.01. Haverty Furniture Companies has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

