Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Earnings results for Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company earned $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Hawkins has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year ($2.17 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Hawkins has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

According to the issued ratings of 1 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hawkins stock is Buy based on the current 1 buy rating for HWKN. The average twelve-month price target for Hawkins is $44.00 with a high price target of $44.00 and a low price target of $44.00.

Hawkins has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Hawkins has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $38.05. Hawkins has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins pays a meaningful dividend of 1.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hawkins has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hawkins is 26.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

In the past three months, Hawkins insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.50% of the stock of Hawkins is held by insiders. 58.64% of the stock of Hawkins is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)



The P/E ratio of Hawkins is 17.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.44. The P/E ratio of Hawkins is 17.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.40. Hawkins has a P/B Ratio of 3.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

