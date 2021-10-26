Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Earnings results for Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward last posted its earnings results on August 1st, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business earned $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Hayward has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Hayward are expected to decrease by -36.07% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.17 per share. Hayward has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Hayward will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “2698322”.

Analyst Opinion on Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

According to the issued ratings of 9 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hayward stock is Buy based on the current 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for HAYW. The average twelve-month price target for Hayward is $25.43 with a high price target of $30.00 and a low price target of $20.00.

on HAYW’s analyst rating history

Hayward has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.43, Hayward has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $24.83. Hayward has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward does not currently pay a dividend. Hayward does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hayward (NYSE:HAYW)

In the past three months, Hayward insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,256,577.00 in company stock. 52.99% of the stock of Hayward is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW



Earnings for Hayward are expected to decrease by -36.07% in the coming year, from $1.83 to $1.17 per share.

More latest stories: here