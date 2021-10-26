How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Earnings results for H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services last issued its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. H&E Equipment Services has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year ($0.42 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.6. Earnings for H&E Equipment Services are expected to grow by 36.94% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $2.15 per share. H&E Equipment Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

According to the issued ratings of 2 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for H&E Equipment Services stock is Buy based on the current 2 buy ratings for HEES. The average twelve-month price target for H&E Equipment Services is $36.00 with a high price target of $37.00 and a low price target of $35.00.

on HEES’s analyst rating history

H&E Equipment Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, H&E Equipment Services has a forecasted downside of 22.5% from its current price of $46.46. H&E Equipment Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services pays a meaningful dividend of 2.41%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. H&E Equipment Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 79.14%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, H&E Equipment Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.16% next year. This indicates that H&E Equipment Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

In the past three months, H&E Equipment Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 11.80% of the stock of H&E Equipment Services is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.16% of the stock of H&E Equipment Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES



Earnings for H&E Equipment Services are expected to grow by 36.94% in the coming year, from $1.57 to $2.15 per share. The P/E ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 110.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of H&E Equipment Services is 110.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 33.70. H&E Equipment Services has a PEG Ratio of 0.62. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. H&E Equipment Services has a P/B Ratio of 7.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

