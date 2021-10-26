Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Earnings results for Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess has generated ($2.93) earnings per share over the last year (($0.54) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Hess are expected to grow by 139.53% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $5.15 per share. Hess has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Hess will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5934198”.

Analyst Opinion on Hess (NYSE:HES)

According to the issued ratings of 13 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hess stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for HES. The average twelve-month price target for Hess is $100.50 with a high price target of $120.00 and a low price target of $70.00.

Hess has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.77, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.50, Hess has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $88.50. Hess has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess pays a meaningful dividend of 1.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hess has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, Hess will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.42% next year. This indicates that Hess will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hess (NYSE:HES)

In the past three months, Hess insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,080,600.00 in company stock. 10.79% of the stock of Hess is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 82.39% of the stock of Hess is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hess (NYSE:HES



Earnings for Hess are expected to grow by 139.53% in the coming year, from $2.15 to $5.15 per share. The P/E ratio of Hess is -163.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hess is -163.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hess has a P/B Ratio of 4.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

