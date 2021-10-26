Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Earnings results for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm earned $294.80 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year ($1.54 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Earnings for Hess Midstream are expected to grow by 2.17% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.88 per share. Hess Midstream has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Hess Midstream will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 12:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call. or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5876316”.

Analyst Opinion on Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

According to the issued ratings of 7 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Hess Midstream stock is Buy based on the current 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for HESM. The average twelve-month price target for Hess Midstream is $29.29 with a high price target of $31.00 and a low price target of $27.00.

on HESM’s analyst rating history

Hess Midstream has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.29, Hess Midstream has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $26.38. Hess Midstream has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Hess Midstream has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hess Midstream is 154.20%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Hess Midstream will have a dividend payout ratio of 107.45% in the coming year. This indicates that Hess Midstream may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

In the past three months, Hess Midstream insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $108,330,000.00 in company stock. 72.92% of the stock of Hess Midstream is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM



Earnings for Hess Midstream are expected to grow by 2.17% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Hess Midstream is 17.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.42. The P/E ratio of Hess Midstream is 17.13, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.58.

More latest stories: here